National honors for excellence, access, affordability

It’s rankings season once again, and UNC Greensboro continues to be recognized in national ranking lists for excellence, access, and affordability.

Last week, UNCG was ranked No. 1 in social mobility in North Carolina for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. UNCG moved up four spots in the national social mobility rankings, from No. 27 last year to No. 23 this year.

The Top Performers in Social Mobility category, introduced in 2019 as part of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, highlights institutions that are most successful in enrolling and graduating students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

U.S. News also recognized UNCG in the National Universities and Top Public Schools categories, marking the 30th consecutive year that UNCG has been recognized as a U.S. News “Best College.”

In recent weeks, UNCG has been recognized in a variety of ranking lists – from Princeton Review to Money to Washington Monthly.

Princeton Review Best Colleges

For the 22nd consecutive year, UNCG has been recognized as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates in the Princeton Review’s “Best 386 Colleges” guide.

UNCG is one of five UNC System institutions to be included in the guide. The University is also recognized in the “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” web feature as one of 142 institutions ranked best in the Southeast.

Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award

For the third consecutive year, UNCG received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

The national honor recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. UNCG is among 89 institutions across the nation, and is one of just two UNC System institutions, to receive the award.

Money’s 2020 Best Colleges

UNCG has been ranked as one of the best colleges for overall value and affordability in Money’s 2020 Best Colleges list.

In building the rankings, Money focused on the three basic factors that surveys show are the most important to parents and students: quality of education, affordability, and student outcomes after graduation. UNCG stood out for its affordability, ample financial aid, and student success.

Washington Monthly’s 2020 College Guide and Rankings

UNCG has once again been recognized by Washington Monthly for its contribution to the public good. UNCG ranks No. 17 in the Southeast and is recognized as a top-100 institution among national universities.

Washington Monthly ranks four-year institutions based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.

LendEDU’s Student Loan Debt by School by State Report

UNCG continues to be applauded for affordability in LendEDU’s latest rankings, which offer an in-depth analysis of the most recent student loan debt figures at hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States.

UNCG ranks No. 5 in North Carolina for student loan debt, meaning that UNCG students borrow less money than most of their peers at other North Carolina colleges and universities.

Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education Rankings

UNCG has been named a top university in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education “2021 Best Colleges in America” list.

The ranking’s survey results show that most UNCG students believe that UNCG is the “right choice for them,” provides an “inspiring environment,” and is “worth the cost.”



