New CASConnects initiative to launch in January

The UNCG College of Arts and Sciences Diversity Committee will launch a new initiative to support the sense of belonging, support, and mentorship of graduate students from diverse backgrounds, broadly defined. The committee recognizes that graduate students may not have access within their departments or programs to faculty or staff that identify from their backgrounds and/or could benefit from additional connection and support about navigating academic spaces as a student from a diverse background.

The committee also recognizes that many faculty and staff already do this work, but that it is not documented in any systematic way. To address these needs, the committee is developing CASConnects, which will consist of a group of volunteers from CAS faculty and staff who are willing to have connection and mentorship meetings with students from across the college. These meetings may be a place for solidiary, support, or just to talk through issues that students face.

CASConnects faculty and staff will devote 1-3 hours across the semester to this connection and mentorship program. The committee will develop a calendar system so that students can sign up to meet with a CASConnects faculty and staff at a convenient time. They will also develop a website that will provide brief bio information about CASConnects faculty/staff and groups/issues that they can connect and mentor on. The committee is especially interested in connecting students with faculty/staff who can support students around race/ethnicity, international, LGBTQ+, first generation, and ability status.

If you are interested, please complete this short, 3-question CASConnect Survey and the committee will follow up to get information for the website. The committee has set a date for the kick-off event on Jan. 26, 2020 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. The committee aims to start mentoring sessions in late February, March, and April. The committee will ask that faculty/staff open up 1-hour slots in the last week of each of these three months for CASConnects.

If you are already providing this support, add your name to the list so that you can be featured on the CASConnects website. If you are interested in strategies to mentor graduate students of color, please check out this webinar by Dr. Ayesha Boyce from the School of Education.

The CAS Diversity Committee includes the following members:

Gabriela Livas Stein, Chair (Psychology)

Ramji Bhandari (Biology)

R.J. Boutelle (English)

Veronica Grossi (Languages, Literatures, and Cultures)

Mary Hall-Brown (Geography, Environment, and Sustainability)

Josh Merced (Geography, Environment, and Sustainability )

Estela Ratliff (Languages, Literatures, and Cultures)

Clifford Smyth (Mathematics and Statistics)