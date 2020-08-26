New COVID-19 employee checklist available

A new employee checklist for those who test positive, show symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or who have come into contact with others who have tested positive is available on our COVID-19 website.

Be sure to also note the latest reporting forms for Self-Reporting, Supervisor Reporting, Contractor and Vendor Reporting, and Incident Complaint forms.

As always, please continue to monitor your email, follow @UNCG on your preferred social media platform, download our UNCG Mobile app (the one with our logo and the blue background) from the Google or iTunes app store, and visit our COVID-19 website frequently for the latest information.