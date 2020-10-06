New Greensboro Project Space hosts fall exhibitions

A detail view of the piece from the ‘Printed Matter’ exhibition by artist Topher Alexander, on display in the Greensboro Project Space October 20 – 31, 2020.

UNCG’s Greensboro Project Space is in a new location, at 111 E. February One Place in downtown Greensboro, and will host dynamic exhibitions through the fall.

At the new space, safe policies are in place in accordance with UNCG event policies and North Carolina’s Phase 3. A maximum of 17 guests are allowed in the gallery, and masks and social distancing are required at all times. RSVPs are required during the limited-capacity evening programs but not during regular gallery hours. RSVP information for specific programs can be found on each project’s web page at greensboroprojectspace.com. Hand sanitizer is provided throughout the gallery, and there are separate entrances and exits. Instructions will be noted inside the gallery as well.

“It has been wonderful to see students using Greensboro Project Space again, albeit with a handful of COVID19 policies put in place to keep everyone safe,” says GPS Director Adam Carlin. “There is such a need, especially right now, for UNCG students to have a public platform in which to creatively respond to what is happening in the world. GPS was always meant to be a bridge between the arts at UNCG and the community, and I cannot think of a more crucial time in which to maintain this bridge.”

“In the Act of Playing” by Patrick Healy

October 6 – 17, 2020

An exhibition of sculpture and installation conceived in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Healy’s work pays attention to the way individuals navigate space and barriers, both physically and figuratively. More information about this exhibition and artist can be found here.

Installation by artist Patrick Healy in the Greensboro Project Space exhibition, ‘In the Act of Playing’, on view through October 17, 2020.

Upstairs at GPS

Thursday, October 15, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 19, 5:30 p.m.

Join GPS for evenings of open exchange to explore contemporary issues in art for practicing artists and the interested public, hosted by UNCG art historian Nicole Scalissi and studio art professor Mariam Aziza Stephan. RSVPs are required for in-person attendance, as capacity is limited. All events will be accessible via Zoom. More information can be found here.

“Printed Matter” by Topher Alexander

October 20 – 31, 2020

Topher Alexander is a print media artist from Wilmington, North Carolina, whose work grows from traditional printmaking techniques and which reconfigures found print material such as junk mail, magazines, and books. To learn more about this exhibition and the artist, click here.

“Call of the Wild,” by Sidney Stretz

November 3 – 14, 2020

See photographs of the postcards the artist sent to an incarcerated loved one, each with a single page of Jack London’s “Call of the Wild” written out on it to circumvent rules against sending books to prisons. To learn more about this exhibition and artist, click here.

2020 Fall Senior BFA Exhibition

November 17 – 24, 2020

Opening Reception: Tuesday, November 17, 5 – 6 p.m.

Closing Reception: Monday, November 23, 5 – 6 p.m.

The UNCG School of Art and GPS will collaboratively host the Fall 2020 Senior BFA Exhibition, bringing together multi-disciplinary work of graduating seniors. The exhibition is a celebration of creative and academic accomplishment, honoring resilience and passion in especially challenging times. To learn more about this exhibition and the participating artists, click here.