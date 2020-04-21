UNCG announces new leader of international programs

UNC Greensboro recently announced that Dr. Maria Anastasiou will become the University’s new Associate Provost for International Programs beginning July 1.

Since March 2015, Anastasiou has served as Executive Director of the Office of International Education and Development at Appalachian State University (ASU). Her previous administrative appointments include Director of International Student and Scholar Services and Outreach at ASU, Director of International Programs at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Institutional Lifelong Learning Programme/ERASMUS Coordinator at Frederick University (Nicosia, Cyprus), and Administrative Program Director and Research Fellow at the Walker Institute of International and Area Studies at University of South Carolina.

Anastasiou holds a BS degree from UNC Chapel Hill and MA and PhD degrees in international studies from University of South Carolina.

Anastasiou succeeds Dr. Nell Pynes, who will retire from UNCG on June 30.

