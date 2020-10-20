Timely launch for new online Instructional Technology & Design master’s degree

As society continues to struggle with a pandemic, many people have found themselves thrust into teaching, learning, working, and creating through virtual tools and platforms – many for the first time. Within this cultural shift, a new online master’s program at UNC Greensboro is positioned to be a leader in designing and implementing tools and experiences for an increasingly online world.

The new online MEd in Instructional Technology program launched this fall with its inaugural cohort of 13 graduate students. Led by Dr. Anthony Chow from the Department of Library and Information Science, the program will prepare teachers, instructors, and trainers to design, deliver, and assess top-quality learning and development across industries including academia, government, military, nonprofits, and the private sector.

And the new program has hit the virtual ground running. Under the mentorship of Chow, 5 of the graduate students volunteered to lead usability testing with UNCG faculty, staff, and students for the new UNC Greensboro website design that is underway this year. And that project happened in the first week of class. The students documented user interaction with web page architecture and noted how long it took users to perform certain tasks, and noted issues users had with navigation. These data and results will be used by the design team to help create the best user experience possible for the next generation University website.

“Real application with real consequences represents an ideal learning environment,” says Chow. “As a member of a focus group assisting in helping to re-imagine the UNCG website, I saw an opportunity to integrate usability testing with the web production and UX course that I was teaching.”

That project is a great example of putting theory into practice, and giving the students an early start on real-world, hands-on experience and the production of content that will help them build a portfolio.

NOT-SO-NEW BEGINNINGS

Although the program’s launch occurred precisely when demand for innovative online instruction has skyrocketed, the need for and thinking behind the program has been in the works for some time. The new MEd program is actually a reboot of an older Master’s in Teacher Education degree that included an option for a concentration in instructional technology.

Quinn Dalton is one of two graduate assistants in the new program and was coordinator for the usability testing project. As she notes, “The [School of Education] aggressively worked to harness the accessibility and instructional benefits of distance learning long before it became a health and safety necessity.”

“We saw this coming,” Chow says. “We wanted to broaden the ways to teach and learn to fields outside of traditional educational environments and model best practices in design, development, and assessment, and use the best technologies to ensure teaching and learning is accessible to all.”

IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL COME

So what kind of student does the new MEd in Instructional Technology & Design attract? Chow and Dalton note that the program’s strength is in the diversity of backgrounds, skill sets, motivations, and career trajectories that are characteristic of students who apply to the program.

Many students are already working professionals who are looking to change careers, or gain legitimate academic credentials for the work they are already doing. They come from many different disciplines, fields, and areas of expertise.

But there’s also a certain kind of person that is drawn to the program and this line of work.

“When I read statements by program applicants, I often hear things like ‘I’ve always loved to help other people,’ or ‘I like providing instruction to help people.’ And they see this as a calling. The reason we look for people like that is because we know those are the people that will be resilient enough to actually make it through the program,” Chow says.

“The MEd program and the new website usability project brings together everything I’ve been interested in,” Dalton says. “And it’s design, to solve a problem. It’s psychology, understanding your users, it’s marketing, and how you reach them. So it’s all these things that I’ve done and enjoyed. And I really want to be able to do this work and have the credentials for it.”

A CREATIVITY AND PROFESSIONALIZATION INCUBATOR

One of the key features of the new program is an online laboratory called iLab. The virtual lab is a hands-on learning laboratory where UNCG graduate students in Instructional Technology and those in Library and Information Science can support external organizations through the implementation of website design, social media coordination and curation, and various applications of instructional technology.

iLab allows each of the graduate students to design a personalized virtual space in which they can experiment with projects, brainstorm ideas, and collect digital assets.

“iLab itself is a work in progress,” says Dalton. “Dr. Chow established it not only for students to experiment with the full array of WordPress features, but also to allow students to continuously develop and improve the iLab site overall following principles of user-centered design.”

IT’S NOT ABOUT THE DAZZLE

Although technology is an important aspect of the design process, the program goes beyond the technical elements to focus on the human factors of teaching, learning, and design.

“Regardless of the environment, it’s still all about human learning,” Chow says. “Instructional design technology is about understanding what humans learn, how human learning occurs, and then designing instruction to be as interesting and impactful and usable as possible.”

Chow cautions against expecting technology to be a magic bullet. “Technology isn’t the ‘whiz-bang’ as we say. The point of the tech is to improve the efficiency of delivery, and to support and enhance the way people communicate.”

Chow and Dalton emphasize how the instructional and design process involves paying special attention to how humans interact with one another, their environments, and the tools they use to accomplish tasks.

They note that research suggests successful learning is based more on the way in which instructors behave and interact with students than on the technology. “What this suggests is that the design of any course – regardless if it is face-to-face, hybrid, or online – must be a very personal interaction between the instructor, content, and design of the course itself,” Chow says.

A key goal of the new program is to prepare graduates for a wide range of possible careers, but to also ground their approach to learning and instruction in ways that go well beyond just knowing the tools and tricks of the trade. As Chow notes, “Graduates will have a lot of choices in the marketplace and the satisfaction of helping people to be more successful, to improve their quality of life, and to support teams and organizations in doing better work. It’s enormously rewarding.”

Instructional Technology & Design Program: https://soe.uncg.edu/academics/departments/lis/lis-programs/master-of-education-in-instructional-technology/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/uncgmedit/

iLab: https://www.facebook.com/uncgmedit

Story by Matthew Bryant, University Communications

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications