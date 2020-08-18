New procedures for dining on campus

As with much about campus life, dining on campus will look and work differently this fall.

The latest fall hours of operation for dining facilities can be found here, and they are always available under the Fall Dining tile on the UNCG Mobile app.

A new “Outta Here!” to-go system is available on the first floor of Moran Commons. See the UNCG Dining Services Facebook videos for how the new system, including returnable to-go containers, works here and here.

Note that Fountain View now only accepts meal swipes and are currently not accepting other forms of payment.

A new density checker has been installed in Fountain View which will monitor total capacity. When the capped capacity of 650 people is reached, no additional patrons will be allowed into the hall until other patrons exit. The purpose for this monitoring is to allow for safe social distancing in the large dining spaces. You can check the current capacity status here and on the student persona on the UNCG Mobile app.