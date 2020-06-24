A message from Chancellor’s Fellows on Campus Climate – and a new racial equity website

We are pleased today to share with you the launch of UNCG’s Racial Equity at UNCG website. This is the first iteration of a UNCG resource we expect to evolve and grow over time, with your help.

This is a first step toward collecting and sharing our voices, actions, and resources in an effort to stimulate conversation and fuel change. We are creating a platform for people to share their own materials, thoughts, and experiences. We also want to provide a mechanism for anyone to share with us, in confidence, issues they may face and situations related to racism they may encounter that require our focus and our attention.

We see this site as a work in progress, as an evolving and ongoing dialog. We know it is not complete, but it is a step in the right direction. It is one opportunity to put a focus in one place for the first time on these issues that are both deeply personal and broadly systemic. And there is much more on the way – scholarly material, teaching innovations, event information, and more as the site evolves. When you visit the site, we encourage you to share your voice, your actions, your research, and your events so our campus community can engage with one another on this important topic.

At UNCG, we recognize part of our mission is to serve as a forum for open, honest discussion on even the most complex topics. We have a community – students and parents, faculty and staff, neighbors and fellow citizens – that is eager and ready to engage. We hope you will take the time to explore the site and participate with us. Thank you.