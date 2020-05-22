New Spartan graphics enhance campus

The UNC Greensboro campus hasn’t been completely quiet during this period of remote working and learning. Things have been busy lately along the Gate City Boulevard corridor, as new UNCG-branded graphics have been installed at various locations.
When Spartans return to campus, they’ll be greeted with newly painted UNCG colors on the railroad underpasses on Tate Street and Josephine Boyd Avenue, and new Spartan graphics installed on the outside of the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness.
Crews were able to take advantage of the lack of usual campus traffic to complete the railroad bridge painting, while other crews worked around wind and rain to complete the graphics installation at Kaplan.
These developments are a continuation of the effort to visually connect all of the Millennial Campus locations together in a cohesive manner, and to enhance the University’s visibility along the busy boulevard.
Story by Matthew Bryant, University Communications
Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications, and David Stubblefield