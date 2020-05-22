New Spartan graphics enhance campus

Newly installed Spartan graphic on the main entrance to the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness

The UNC Greensboro campus hasn’t been completely quiet during this period of remote working and learning. Things have been busy lately along the Gate City Boulevard corridor, as new UNCG-branded graphics have been installed at various locations.

When Spartans return to campus, they’ll be greeted with newly painted UNCG colors on the railroad underpasses on Tate Street and Josephine Boyd Avenue, and new Spartan graphics installed on the outside of the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness.

Crews were able to take advantage of the lack of usual campus traffic to complete the railroad bridge painting, while other crews worked around wind and rain to complete the graphics installation at Kaplan.

These developments are a continuation of the effort to visually connect all of the Millennial Campus locations together in a cohesive manner, and to enhance the University’s visibility along the busy boulevard.

Workers get a break from wind and rain to complete the Spartan head installation at Kaplan.

Newly installed UNCG colors and graphics at Kaplan

Newly painted bridge on Josephine Boyd Avenue

Another view of the Josephine Boyd Avenue bridge

New railroad bridge colors on Tate Street

Underside view of the newly painted Tate Street bridge

Story by Matthew Bryant, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications, and David Stubblefield