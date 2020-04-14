UNCG announces new VC for Enrollment Management

UNC Greensboro recently announced that Tina McEntire will become the University’s new Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management beginning June 1.

McEntire comes to UNCG from UNC Charlotte, where she headed the Enrollment Management unit, with eight departments and 140 employees, and was responsible for enrollment planning throughout the student life cycle, from recruitment to graduation.

Under McEntire’s leadership, UNC Charlotte has experienced a 43.2% growth in undergraduate enrollment, a 38% growth in the total population, and more than doubled the population of underrepresented minority students during the past 12 years. She is also currently working with the UNC System Office, leading the UNC Student Success Innovation Lab Completion Grant Initiative.

“With her breadth and depth of experience in the UNC System, knowledge of the demographics and dynamics in our state, and steadfast commitment to serving students through public higher education, Tina will be an outstanding addition to our team,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Though we face many challenges in our immediate future, UNCG is in a very strong position to compete for students and drive growth across a diverse enrollment portfolio. We are indeed still poised to become a national model for how a university can blend opportunity and excellence to transform students and make a significant contribution to the prosperity of the state.”

McEntire has worked in enrollment management at UNC Charlotte since 1994. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Affairs from UNC Charlotte.

This role at UNCG has been filled on an interim basis by Dr. Dale Wasson, and was most recently held on a permanent basis by Dr. Bryan Terry, who now has a similar role at Arkansas State University.

