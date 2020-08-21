New website allows students to reserve study spaces on campus

StudySpace, a new website for students to reserve study spaces on campus, is now live.

The Division of Student Success resource is ideal for commuter students who are on campus for face-to-face courses, but who may also need private or semi-private space to sign in for synchronous online courses.

Students can access the new StudySpace reservation system at https://studyspace.uncg.edu/ and in the Student Persona on the UNCG Mobile app. A log-in with UNCG credentials is required.

Some of the features include:

Recommends space by location.

Lists spaces available between 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Allows students to reserve space in 30-minute increments, up to two days in advance.

Available spaces are currently limited to classrooms that are not in use for a full day, therefore the options available do not reflect spaces that have open times between face-to-face class meetings.