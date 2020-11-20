Newsmakers: Anderson, Maher, new art collaboration, Sills, Godwin

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Jamie Anderson was interviewed by the News & Record about his musical work and his experience in China. The piece.

The Sport Review spoke to Dr. Jaclyn Maher and other experts on the importance of sports to college students. The article.

Yes! Weekly highlighted the new collaboration between CVPA and Industries of the Blind. The feature

Dr. Stephen Sills was one of several housing experts who spoke to WHQR about workforce housing. The piece.

Baseball head coach BIlly Godwin was quoted in a News & Record piece about a new version of an iconic bat. The article.