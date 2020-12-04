Newsmakers: Ashlyn Brady, Susan and Perry Safran, UNCG tuition, Dr. Shaylene Nancekivell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Ashlyn Brady was quoted in Forbes magazine about the importance of gratitude. The feature.
- The News and Record published an article on Susan and Perry Safrans’ $1 million gift to UNC Greensboro for a new merit scholarship fund. The article.
- The News and Record highlighted UNCG’s plans to keep tuition right where it is again. The article.
- Dr. Shaylene Nancekivell’s survey on how people think about learning styles was mentioned in Discover Magazine feature. The article.