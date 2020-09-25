UNCGNews

Newsmakers: Big grant, Andersen, 40-year-old donut, library renovation.

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • The News & Record highlighted a recent grant to establish a full-ride merit scholarship. The article.
  • Dr. Martin Andersen was quoted in a New York Times piece about the spread of coronavirus. The piece.
  • WFMY News2 highlighted UNCG’s 40-year-old donut and the recent Dunkin’ promotion. The feature.
  • UNCG’s library renovation plans were featured in the News & Record. The piece.

