Newsmakers: CNNC, Weatherspoon, and Homeless Education

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the last week:

  • The News & Record highlighted the new director of the Center for New North Carolinians, Diya Abdo. The article.
  • WUNC 91.5 spoke to Emily Stamey, Andre Leon Gray, and Bill Bamberger about the “To the Hoops” Weatherspoon exhibit. Listen here.
  • A report by UNCG’s National Center for Homeless Education was featured in a News Tribune article. The piece.

