Newsmakers: Coakley, Etnier, Engelhardt, Alianza, Snyder, Kuperberg, King

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Tanya Coakley was quoted in a New York Times piece about strategies for parents to communicate with their children about their bodies. The article.

The Summit for Wellness podcast interviewed Dr. Jenny Etnier on how exercise improves cognition. Listen here.

Dr. Andrew Engelhardt was quoted in a Nature story about international students in the upcoming semester. The piece.

UNCG’s Alianza organization for Latinx and Hispanic faculty, staff, and students was recognized with INSIGHT Into Diversity’s First Annual Inspiring Affinity Group Award. Learn more.

Dr. Audrey Snyder was interviewed by Spectrum News1 about potential guilt after testing positive for COVID-19. Watch here.

Dr. Arielle Kuperberg was quoted in a Buzzfeed News piece about what college campuses are doing to keep students healthy. The piece.

Student Mikala King was featured in a Spectrum News1 story about student efforts to help local government and nonprofits. Watch here.