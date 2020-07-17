Newsmakers: Coakley, Etnier, Engelhardt, Alianza, Snyder, Kuperberg, King

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Tanya Coakley was quoted in a New York Times piece about strategies for parents to communicate with their children about their bodies. The article.
- The Summit for Wellness podcast interviewed Dr. Jenny Etnier on how exercise improves cognition. Listen here.
- Dr. Andrew Engelhardt was quoted in a Nature story about international students in the upcoming semester. The piece.
- UNCG’s Alianza organization for Latinx and Hispanic faculty, staff, and students was recognized with INSIGHT Into Diversity’s First Annual Inspiring Affinity Group Award. Learn more.
- Dr. Audrey Snyder was interviewed by Spectrum News1 about potential guilt after testing positive for COVID-19. Watch here.
- Dr. Arielle Kuperberg was quoted in a Buzzfeed News piece about what college campuses are doing to keep students healthy. The piece.
- Student Mikala King was featured in a Spectrum News1 story about student efforts to help local government and nonprofits. Watch here.