Newsmakers: Coleman, Class of 2020 celebrations, faculty essays

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • The News & Record featured the appointment of new provost Dr. Jim Coleman. The article.
  • WFMY News2 broadcasted a video of downtown Greensboro being lit up to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020. Watch here.
  • The News & Record highlighted some of the essays by UNCG faculty, from a recent online collection, on life during coronavirus. The piece.

