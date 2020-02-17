Newsmakers: Egeland and Pickering, Bacot, safe spaces, The Tempest, and Murray

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the last week:
- Dr. Charles Egeland and Dr. Travis Pickering were featured in a Discover Magazine article for their contribution to a recent anthropological study. The piece.
- Dr. Hunter Bacot spoke to WFMY News2 about why North Carolina is important in political elections. Watch the video here.
- Fox8 featured UNCG’s efforts to improve the safety of teens who may use the campus as a shelter. The piece.
- The Courier-Tribune highlighted UNCG’s unique production of The Tempest, which opened last Friday. The article.
- Dr. Christine Murray spoke to Fox8 about how to build healthy relationships. The video.