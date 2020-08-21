UNCGNews

Newsmakers: Face covering giveaway, Lenstra, Bacot, Caza, GPS

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • The News & Record highlighted UNCG’s free face covering giveaway on the first day of classes. The feature.
  • Dr. Noah Lenstra wrote a piece for WebJunction about the StoryWalk initiative. The article.
  • WFMY News2 spoke to Dr. Hunter Bacot about the trustworthiness of political polls. The piece.
  • Dr. Brianna Caza was a co-researcher on a report about the work of independent scientists. See more.
  • The News & Record highlighted the Greensboro Project Space’s move to a new location. The piece.

