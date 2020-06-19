Newsmakers: Face coverings, Doll, Andersen, Rueppel, Hall

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

The News & Record highlighted UNCG’s new face coverings policy. Read more.

Nancy Doll spoke to the News & Record about her retirement from the Weatherspoon. The feature.

Spectrum News featured comments from Dr. Martin Andersen on how COVID-19 could impact health insurance rates. The piece.

Dr. Olav Rueppel was quoted in a piece from Reader’s Digest about the importance of small animals to the environment. The article.

Nicole Hall spoke to WFMY News2 about strategies for students entering the workforce during the pandemic. The piece.