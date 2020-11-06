UNCGNews

Newsmakers: Gilliam, Cech, Andersen, Bacot

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • Chancellor Gilliam was featured as a Triad Business Journal Power Player 2020. See here.
  • Dr. Nadja Cech was spotlighted in a Medill Reports Chicago feature. The piece.
  • WFMY News2 spoke to Dr. Martin Andersen in a piece about the effect of the extended election on the economy. The article.
  • Dr. Hunter Bacot spoke to WFMY News2 about the ballot-counting process. The piece.

