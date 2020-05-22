Newsmakers: Gilliam, Kshetri, strategic plan goals, Miller

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Chancellor Gilliam spoke to Fox8 about UNCG’s plans for the fall semester. Watch here.

Dr. Nir Kshetri wrote a piece for Governing on the need for more women in cybersecurity. The article.

Business North Carolina highlighted UNCG’s success in meeting its strategic plan metrics. The piece.

Men’s basketball coach Wes Miller was named ESPN’s number one college basketball coach under forty, WXII 12 reported. The feature.