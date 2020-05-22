Newsmakers: Gilliam, Kshetri, strategic plan goals, Miller

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Chancellor Gilliam spoke to Fox8 about UNCG’s plans for the fall semester. Watch here.
- Dr. Nir Kshetri wrote a piece for Governing on the need for more women in cybersecurity. The article.
- Business North Carolina highlighted UNCG’s success in meeting its strategic plan metrics. The piece.
- Men’s basketball coach Wes Miller was named ESPN’s number one college basketball coach under forty, WXII 12 reported. The feature.