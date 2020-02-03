Newsmakers: Gilliam, Adamson and Togansoli, Hoops at Weatherspoon, Andersen, DeJesus

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the last week:
- Chancellor Gilliam was interviewed by Authority Magazine on the future of higher education. The feature.
- Research by Dr. Amy Adamson and PhD student Ana Tognasoli was featured at Infectious Diseases Hub. The feature.
- The News & Record featured the To The Hoops Weatherspoon exhibition, which celebrates the art of basketball. The piece.
- Dr. Martin Andersen spoke to WFMY News2 about the potential economic impact of the coronavirus. The article.
- Dr. Jasmine DeJesus was quoted in a minority nurse article on the need for diversity in psychology. The piece.