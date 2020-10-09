Newsmakers: Gilliam, Little, Osborne, Kiss

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Jacquie Gilliam was featured with an article in MOD Society. The feature.
- Dr. Thomas Little spoke to WFMY News2 about the importance of the vice presidential debate. The piece.
- Counseling graduate student Nicole Osborne spoke to the New Pittsburgh Courier about health and wellness during quarantine. The article.
- Dean John Kiss spoke on Weekly Space Hangout about growing plants in space. Watch here.