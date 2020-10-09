Newsmakers: Gilliam, Little, Osborne, Kiss

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Jacquie Gilliam was featured with an article in MOD Society. The feature.

Dr. Thomas Little spoke to WFMY News2 about the importance of the vice presidential debate. The piece.

Counseling graduate student Nicole Osborne spoke to the New Pittsburgh Courier about health and wellness during quarantine. The article.

Dean John Kiss spoke on Weekly Space Hangout about growing plants in space. Watch here.