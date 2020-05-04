UNCGNews

News Items from UNC Greensboro

Newsmakers: Gilliam, Nichols, Moss Street, Martin, White-Dobbins, and the Class of 20200

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • MyFox8 spoke to Chancellor Gilliam about UNCG’s plans for the future. The interview.
  • Father-daughter nursing duo Les and Sara Nichols were featured on a MyFox8 broadcast. Watch here.
  • The News & Record highlighted the Moss Street Partnership School’s distribution of iPads to students. The article.
  • SGA president Hunter Martin was interviewed by Watch the Yard. The feature.
  • Angela White-Dobbins, administrative associate in the UNCG Counseling Center, spoke to WFMY News2 about the stress of students going online. The piece.
  • The News & Record highlighted UNCG’s plans to honor the Class of 2020. The article.

