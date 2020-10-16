UNCGNews

Newsmakers: Holland, Heath, Spring semester, ‘Green Book’ panel

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • Dr. Stephen Holland was featured in an article in The Economist about climate change measures. The piece.
  • Donna Heath was a panelist in the last Chronicle of Higher Education Roundtable Report. See here.
  • MyFox8 highlighted UNCG’s new plans for the Spring semester. The article.
  • Dr. Vasyl Taras was quoted in a Quartz article about global teamwork during COVID-19. The feature.
  • The News & Record featured UNCG Museum Studies’ “Green Book” panel. The piece.

