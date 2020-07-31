UNCGNews

News Items from UNC Greensboro

Newsmakers: Journell, Green, Engelhardt, Johnson, Kshetri

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • Dr. Wayne Journell wrote a piece for NC Policy Watch about the potential effect of COVID-19 on teaching licensure. The article.
  • The News & Record spoke to Dr. Tara Green about UNCG’s new Black Lives Matter protests archive. The piece.
  • Dr. Andrew Engelhardt was quoted in a WJLA piece about white presence at protests. The feature.
  • Timothy Johnson spoke in a MyFox8 article about student move-in. The piece.
  • Dr. Nir Kshetri wrote a piece for Nextgov about the danger of ransomware for universities. The article.

Trending

Arts

Research

Service

 
Share This