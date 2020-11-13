Newsmakers: Kshetri, Carter, Holian, Hernandez, counseling resources

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Nir Kshetri wrote a piece for Nextgov about privacy and security concerns in remote education. The article.
- African American and Diaspora Studies senior Kennedi Carter was highlighted in The A&T Register for being the youngest British Vogue photographer. The story.
- Dr. David Holian spoke WXII 12 News about the extended election season. The piece.
- Current student Leslie Hernandez was recognized as part of the North Carolina Latinx 20 Under 20. Read more.
- MyFox8 highlighted UNCG’s efforts to provide counseling resources to help reduce students’ post-election stress. The article.