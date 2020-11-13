Newsmakers: Kshetri, Carter, Holian, Hernandez, counseling resources

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Nir Kshetri wrote a piece for Nextgov about privacy and security concerns in remote education. The article.

African American and Diaspora Studies senior Kennedi Carter was highlighted in The A&T Register for being the youngest British Vogue photographer. The story.

Dr. David Holian spoke WXII 12 News about the extended election season. The piece.

Current student Leslie Hernandez was recognized as part of the North Carolina Latinx 20 Under 20. Read more.

MyFox8 highlighted UNCG’s efforts to provide counseling resources to help reduce students’ post-election stress. The article.