UNCGNews

News Items from UNC Greensboro

Newsmakers: Kuperberg, literacy grant, move-in

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • Dr. Arielle Kuperberg was quoted in a Politico piece about worries connected to student presence on campus during the pandemic. The article.
  • Yes! Weekly highlighted a recent grant to improve literacy among Native American youth. The feature.
  • MyFox8 featured the voices of new UNCG students and parents in an article on the move-in process. The piece.

Trending

Arts

Research

Service

 
Share This