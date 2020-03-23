Newsmakers: Lenstra, athletics, Touron, and Hortal

- Dr. Noah Lenstra was featured on 6abc for his “Story Walk” project, which brings reading outside, and in a Social Work Today article on the important of libraries in social work. The articles are here and here.
- Men’s golf senior Jonathan Brightwell and men’s basketball senior James Dickey were interviewed by WFMY News2 on the effect of coronavirus on their season. The videos are here and here.
- Dr. Dayna Touron was quoted in a Next Avenue article about how worrying about memory loss can worsen it. The article.
- Dr. Alejandro Hortal wrote a piece for the Behavioural Public Policy Blog about the relationship between immunization and public policy. The piece.