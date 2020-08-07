Newsmakers: Levenstein, Ali, Green, Brown, Oberlies

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Lisa Levenstein wrote a piece for the News & Record about the effect of the pandemic on women’s inequality. The piece.
- Dr. Omar Ali was interviewed on the Ohio University Press Podcast, discussing his book In the Balance of Power. Listen here.
- WFDD featured Dr. Tara Green in a conversation about North Carolina’s confederate monuments. The feature.
- Keisha Brown, principal of the Middle College at UNCG, spoke to WFMY News2 about the new school year. The piece.
- The News & Record highlighted a recent grant to Dr. Nicholas Oberlies’ lab to study fungi for anticancer drug research. The article.