Newsmakers: Levenstein, Ali, Green, Brown, Oberlies

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Lisa Levenstein wrote a piece for the News & Record about the effect of the pandemic on women’s inequality. The piece.

Dr. Omar Ali was interviewed on the Ohio University Press Podcast, discussing his book In the Balance of Power. Listen here.

WFDD featured Dr. Tara Green in a conversation about North Carolina’s confederate monuments. The feature.

Keisha Brown, principal of the Middle College at UNCG, spoke to WFMY News2 about the new school year. The piece.

The News & Record highlighted a recent grant to Dr. Nicholas Oberlies’ lab to study fungi for anticancer drug research. The article.