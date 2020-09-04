Newsmakers: Levenstein, faculty essays, Adams, Weatherspoon

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Lisa Levenstein spoke to WUNC about gender inequalities during COVID-19 and to WBEZ about feminism in the 90s. Listen here and here.
- The News & Record featured the UNCG faculty essay collection about the effect of coronavirus on their work. The article.
- Dr. Rebecca Adams was one of several specialists interviewed by Gizmodo about what post-coronavirus social life will look like. The piece.
- The News & Recorded highlighted the Weatherspoon Art Museum’s opening plans. The article.