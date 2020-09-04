Newsmakers: Levenstein, faculty essays, Adams, Weatherspoon

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Lisa Levenstein spoke to WUNC about gender inequalities during COVID-19 and to WBEZ about feminism in the 90s. Listen here and here.

The News & Record featured the UNCG faculty essay collection about the effect of coronavirus on their work. The article.

Dr. Rebecca Adams was one of several specialists interviewed by Gizmodo about what post-coronavirus social life will look like. The piece.

The News & Recorded highlighted the Weatherspoon Art Museum’s opening plans. The article.