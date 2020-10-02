Newsmakers: Levenstein, Murray, voter registration, Taras, Johnson Foundation award

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Lisa Levenstein wrote an article for Open Global Rights on women’s rights. The feature.

Dr. Christine Murray spoke to WFMY News2 on burnout management for parents. Watch here.

MyFox8 featured voter registration at UNCG. The piece.

Dr. Vasyl Taras was quoted in a World Economic Forum piece about globalization and coronavirus. The article.

Yes!Weekly highlighted the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation award received by UNCG and Cone Health. The piece.