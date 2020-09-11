Newsmakers: Mena, Cheeks, Best Women in Business, Freeman, Gibson

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Nodia Mena wrote a piece for the Carolina Peacemaker on racism in the US and Latin America. The article.
- Dr. Bridget Cheeks spoke to PsyPost about parents speaking to Black teens about racism. The piece.
- Mona Edwards, Beth Fischer, and Dr. Sherine Obare were among those named by Triad Business Journal on their 2020 “Best Women in Business” list. The list.
- Dr. Elise Freeman was among those interviewed by WalletHub on 2020’s best places to retire. The piece.
- Yes!Weekly interviewed Spartan Ty Gibson on his TikTok comedy and his studies at UNCG. The article.