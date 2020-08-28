UNCGNews

Newsmakers: Mena, literacy project, Perrin, Chalhoub-Deville, Livas Stein

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • Dr Nodia Mena was interviewed for a The World piece on identity and voting. The article.
  • A piece on the new Reading Nation Waterfall literacy project was published on Medium. The feature.
  • Dr. Maryanne Perrin spoke in a Wired article on lab-grown breast milk. The piece.
  • The News & Record quoted Dr. Micheline Chalhoub-Deville in a piece about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The article.
  • Dr. Gabriel Livas Stein was quoted in a Yahoo! piece about talking to children about privilege and racism. The article.

