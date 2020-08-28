Newsmakers: Mena, literacy project, Perrin, Chalhoub-Deville, Livas Stein

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr Nodia Mena was interviewed for a The World piece on identity and voting. The article.

A piece on the new Reading Nation Waterfall literacy project was published on Medium. The feature.

Dr. Maryanne Perrin spoke in a Wired article on lab-grown breast milk. The piece.

The News & Record quoted Dr. Micheline Chalhoub-Deville in a piece about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The article.

Dr. Gabriel Livas Stein was quoted in a Yahoo! piece about talking to children about privilege and racism. The article.