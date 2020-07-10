Newsmakers: Murray, Jovanovic, Lenstra, Yum Yum

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- WUNC 91.5 spoke to Dr. Christine Murray about how households have adjusted to shifting family dynamics during quarantine. Listen here.
- Dr. Spoma Jovanovic was quoted in a News & Record piece about protests related to the death of Greensboro resident Marcus Smith. The article.
- Dr. Noah Lenstra was interviewed by Massachusetts Library System about the Let’s Move in Libraries initiative. The piece.
- Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs has been purchased by new owners, the News & Record reported. The article.