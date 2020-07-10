Newsmakers: Murray, Jovanovic, Lenstra, Yum Yum

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

WUNC 91.5 spoke to Dr. Christine Murray about how households have adjusted to shifting family dynamics during quarantine. Listen here.

Dr. Spoma Jovanovic was quoted in a News & Record piece about protests related to the death of Greensboro resident Marcus Smith. The article.

Dr. Noah Lenstra was interviewed by Massachusetts Library System about the Let’s Move in Libraries initiative. The piece.

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs has been purchased by new owners, the News & Record reported. The article.