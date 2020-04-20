UNCGNews

Newsmakers: Schwartzman, Nash, Wren, and Debbage

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web, and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week: 

  • Higher Ed Works featured Dr. Roy Schwartzman’s efforts running the largest Facebook support group for instructors transitioning their courses to online instruction. The piece.
  • Dr. Donna Nash was quoted in a Science Magazine article about the rise and fall of the Wari empire in South America. The article.
  • A UNCG stage fighting class with Jim Wren was featured in a News & Record article about the UNC system’s transition to online instruction. The piece.
  • Dr. Keith Debbage was quoted in a High Point Enterprise piece about the state of COVID-19 in North Carolina. The article.

