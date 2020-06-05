Newsmakers: Smith Lee, Strickland, Middle College graduation, McLean, Strack

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Jocelyn R. Smith Lee was interviewed by WFDD on her work studying the effect of police violence on young black men. Listen here.
- Nursing doctoral student Bevin Strickland spoke to WUNC 91.5 about nursing on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The interview.
- MyFox8 highlighted the recent Middle College graduation ceremony, with comments from president Keisha Brown. The article.
- Dr. Bryan McLean was featured in a Florida Museum article about a study he co-authored on deer mouse population and climate change. The piece.
- Dr. Bob Strack was among the healthcare professionals who spoke to WFMY News2 about how to stay safe during summer activities. The feature.