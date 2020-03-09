Newsmakers: Stein, basketball, Andersen, TEDxGreensboro

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the last week:

Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein was quoted in a Psychology Today article about the role specialized journals play in scientific research. The piece.

Basketball’s Nadine Soliman and Isaiah Miller have been named SoCon Players of the Year and women’s basketball coach Trina Patterson has been named SoCon Coach of the Year, the News & Record reported. See the stories here and here.

Dr. Martin Andersen spoke to the Triad Business Journal about the effect of the coronavirus on international business. The piece.

The speakers for the next TEDxGreensboro were announced, including several UNCG faculty and students. The article.