Newsmakers: Stein, basketball, Andersen, TEDxGreensboro

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the last week:
- Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein was quoted in a Psychology Today article about the role specialized journals play in scientific research. The piece.
- Basketball’s Nadine Soliman and Isaiah Miller have been named SoCon Players of the Year and women’s basketball coach Trina Patterson has been named SoCon Coach of the Year, the News & Record reported. See the stories here and here.
- Dr. Martin Andersen spoke to the Triad Business Journal about the effect of the coronavirus on international business. The piece.
- The speakers for the next TEDxGreensboro were announced, including several UNCG faculty and students. The article.