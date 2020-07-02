Newsmakers: Stein, Collins, Sills, Morrissette, racial equity, LGBTQ+ history, Levenstein

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein was quoted in a Huffington Post article about how to talk to children about privilege. The piece.

WUNC 91.5 interviewed Armondo Collins about his experience with Black history and how it connects to his work at UNCG. The interview.

Dr. Stephen Sills was quoted in a Triad Business Journal article about evictions in the wake of COVID-19. The article.

Dr. Noelle Morrissette spoke to WFMY News2 about racial justice and the recent protests. Watch here.

The News & Record highlighted UNCG’s new racial equity portal. The piece.

Yes! Weekly featured the University Libraries effort to preserve Triad LGBTQ+ history. The article.

Dr. Lisa Levenstein spoke to WUNC 91.5 about gender inequalities during COVID-19. Listen here.