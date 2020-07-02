Newsmakers: Stein, Collins, Sills, Morrissette, racial equity, LGBTQ+ history, Levenstein

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein was quoted in a Huffington Post article about how to talk to children about privilege. The piece.
- WUNC 91.5 interviewed Armondo Collins about his experience with Black history and how it connects to his work at UNCG. The interview.
- Dr. Stephen Sills was quoted in a Triad Business Journal article about evictions in the wake of COVID-19. The article.
- Dr. Noelle Morrissette spoke to WFMY News2 about racial justice and the recent protests. Watch here.
- The News & Record highlighted UNCG’s new racial equity portal. The piece.
- Yes! Weekly featured the University Libraries effort to preserve Triad LGBTQ+ history. The article.
- Dr. Lisa Levenstein spoke to WUNC 91.5 about gender inequalities during COVID-19. Listen here.