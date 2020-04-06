Newsmakers: Stein, Farrell, Erausquin, Debbage, Harrington

- Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein spoke to Psychology Today about the mental health impact of having a family member deported or detained. The feature.
- Dr. Jennifer Toller Erausquin was quoted in a Business Insider piece about the importance of social distancing during a pandemic. The article.
- WXII interviewed Dr. Jen Farrell about the psychological effect of sports cancelations on athletes. The piece.
- Dr. Keith Debbage was interviewed by the High Point Enterprise about North Carolina’s relative successes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The piece.
- Dr. Courtney Harrington shared tips for effective online instruction on Verizon.com. The feature.