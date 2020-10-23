Newsmakers: Wahlheim, unsung Civil Rights heroes, student voting, Kuperberg, Dunkin’ collaboration

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- A study by Dr. Christopher Wahlheim and his research team on the relationship between memory and fake news, was featured in Forbes. The piece.
- WUNC 91.5 interviewed Atigre Farmer, Matthew Barr, and Dr. Torren Gatson about the “Unsung Heroes of the Civil Rights Movement” project. Listen here.
- Several UNCG students spoke to MyFox8 about the importance of the youth vote. The piece.
- Dr. Arielle Kuperberg was quoted in a piece in the Fayetteville Observer about political disagreements in families. The article.
- The News & Record highlighted the UNCG collaboration with Dunkin’ to raise money for the Spartan Open Pantry. Read more.