Newsmakers: Wester, Snyder, Levenstein, community read

Posted on by Avery O'donnell Campbell

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

  • Spectrum News 1 spoke to Dr. Kelly Wester about the importance of conversations between students and faculty. Watch here.
  • Dr. Audrey Snyder spoke to Mel Magazine about COVID-19 testing for couples. The article
  • WORT FM interviewed Dr. Lisa Levenstein about 90s feminism. Listen here.
  • Yes! Weekly highlighted a new community read collaboration between UNCG and Greensboro Public Libraries. The piece.

