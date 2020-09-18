Newsmakers: Wester, Snyder, Levenstein, community read

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:

Spectrum News 1 spoke to Dr. Kelly Wester about the importance of conversations between students and faculty. Watch here.

Dr. Audrey Snyder spoke to Mel Magazine about COVID-19 testing for couples. The article

WORT FM interviewed Dr. Lisa Levenstein about 90s feminism. Listen here.

Yes! Weekly highlighted a new community read collaboration between UNCG and Greensboro Public Libraries. The piece.