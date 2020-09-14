UNCG ranks No. 1 in NC for social mobility

For the second consecutive year, UNC Greensboro ranks No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. UNCG moved up four spots in the national social mobility rankings, from No. 27 last year to No. 23 this year.

The Top Performers in Social Mobility category, introduced in 2019 as part of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, highlights institutions that are most successful in enrolling and graduating students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

UNCG was also recognized in the National Universities and Top Public Schools categories. This year marks the 30th consecutive year that UNCG has been recognized as a U.S. News “Best College.”

UNCG has a long history of providing access and opportunity to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The institution was founded in 1891 as a women’s college. Now, UNCG is recognized as one of the most diverse institutions in the state – approximately 50% of students are people of color. Additionally, 31% of students are first-generation college students, and half of UNCG students are Pell Grant eligible.

UNCG’s Division of Student Success offers a variety of programs and initiatives aimed at helping students from all backgrounds realize their fullest academic and professional potential.

To learn more about the rankings, view UNCG’s profile on the U.S. News website.

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications

