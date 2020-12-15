Nursing and Instructional Building to open in January

UNC Greensboro’s Nursing and Instructional Building (NIB) will open in January 2021.



Located on the former site of the McIver Building, the new building will provide classroom and lab space for the School of Nursing, School of Health and Human Sciences, Department of Biology, and Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The facility will include 39 labs, 14 classrooms, nine research suites, and a community engagement center.

Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Betsy Oakley toured the NIB on Friday, Dec. 11. Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Sameer Kapileshwari led the tour and described the features of the new 180,000-square-foot facility.

Read more about the NIB in UNCG Magazine.

See photos from the tour below.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications