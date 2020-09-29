October concerts: virtual and socially-distanced

Andy Hudson

As the semester continues, UNCG is hosting a number of performing arts events. See information on a selection of Zoom concerts and discussions, a live-streamed play, and a socially-distanced performance at the Tew Recital Hall.

Assistant Professor of Clarinet, Andy Hudson, will perform an in-person recital October 2. The performance will have limited audience spots to ensure proper social distancing, and will require face coverings at all times. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. See for more details.



Beyond the Keys: Unlocking Piano Works. Students of Annie Jeng’s Piano Pedagogy course UNCG Music Teacher’s Student Association Collegiate Chapter will perform a series of solo piano works linked to discussion and storytelling, with two virtual concerts on Oct. 2. Read more.



UNCG Theatre’s performance of Marisol, by José Rivera, will be available for on-demand streaming October 15-17. The play, described as an “apocalyptic comedy of urban realities and guardian angels” by Playbill.com, will also be the subject of a Zoom Frame/Works discussion October 19. Tickets are only $5. See more information and how to buy tickets.



October 16, the Red Clay Saxophone Quartet will perform the world premiere of Martin Bresnick’s Mending Time, as well as other pieces. They will be joined on some pieces by Jia-Yu Yang and Lewis Lu. The performance is free, but pre-registration is required. Register here.



Jennica Swanston Baker, Assistant Professor of Ethnomusicology at the University of Chicago, will give a presentation titled “Armed with Sound: Noisy Women and the Beginning of the West Indies Labor Movement” on October 16 as part of the Irna Priore Music and Culture Lecture Series. See more information here.

Compiled by Avery Campbell

Photography courtesy of Andy Hudson