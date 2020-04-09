Open forums for Provost search

Finalists for the position of Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor will visit campus virtually starting Wednesday, April 15. The virtual meetings will include a campus-wide Open Forum. The University community will have an opportunity to engage with the five finalists in forums on the following dates:



Candidate 1: Wednesday, April 15: 9-10:30 a.m.

Candidate 2: Friday, April 17: 1-2:30 p.m.

Candidate 3: Tuesday, April 21: 1-2:30 p.m.

Candidate 4: Friday, April 24: 1-2:30 p.m.

Candidate 5: Wednesday, April 29: 1-2:30 p.m.



Please visit the provost candidates site to access the links to the Open Forum and the candidates’ CVs (to be made available three days before each scheduled forum). The Provost Search Committee would also like faculty and staff perspectives on each of the finalists. The links to a feedback survey will also be available on the aforementioned site.

Chair of the Provost Search Committee Andrea Hunter requests a robust set of questions to pose to finalists. Questions can be submitted via this google form in advance of the forums no later than Monday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. There will also be opportunities for questions from the gallery during each forum.



Participation is encouraged to engage the finalists and also give them a sense of who UNCG is as a university community.



To request an ASL translation, please contact Kristi Crowther at klcrowth@uncg.edu by Monday, April 13.