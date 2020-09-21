Opportunities to serve – Staff Senate hosts food drive

The UNCG Staff Senate is rallying the Spartan community to offer support for our students during this difficult time. This is an opportunity in which everyone can participate in serving.

Spartan Pantry Food Drive is happening from September 16 through October 6, 2020. This event is a drive-and-drop food drive that will take place behind the Walker Parking Deck on Kenilworth Street. To ensure safety, this event will take place at this one location during designated times to drop off the much-needed items that will serve UNCG students. The drive-and-drop will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, September 24, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 1, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

The most needed items include:

Monetary Donations – donate online here

Good-condition pots, pans, and cooking utensils are especially valuable to our students

Cereal (box or bag)

Pasta (16 oz.)

Chili or taco seasoning packets

Rice (box or bag)

Snacks (granola bars, nab crackers, etc.)

Peanut butter (16 oz.)

Canned fruit

Sanitary pads

New project at the UNCG Garden plots:

If you are interested in gardening using the UNCG Garden plots to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry, please fill out this form.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Elyssa Tucker, edtucker@uncg.edu, or Britt Flanagan, bsflanag@uncg.edu.