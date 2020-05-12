Outstanding Spartan staff recognized

A number of our Spartan staff have been recognized for their outstanding contributions through the following annual awards:

Staff Excellence Awards:

Julie Vorhees (UNCG Sponsored Programs)

Jeff Gillis (School of Theatre)

The University Staff Excellence Award is presented annually to two deserving permanent non-faculty employees in recognition of their devotion to “Duty, Innovation, Service, Human Relations, and Other Achievements going beyond the call of duty.”

Gladys Strawn Bullard Award:

Tuisha Fernandez Stack (Office of Graduate Programs)

This award recognizes and rewards members of the student body, faculty, and staff who provide outstanding leadership and service to the University. Their leadership and service are contributions made to the University which go beyond the scope of the normal responsibilities of a student, faculty, or staff member.

Staff Stars Award:

This award recognizes staff who are long known for volunteering and service, and who have been observed being kind, thoughtful, helpful, or considerate to their fellow Spartans and the general public.

David Alcorn (Facilities Operations)

Ashton Bare (Career & Professional Development)

Ashley Baynes (Office of Intercultural Engagement)

Todd Beck (Environment Health & Safety)

Mark Bell (Information Technology Services)

Denise Bellamy (International Programs)

Carol Benjamin (Human Resources)

Craig Biles (University Communications/Information Technology Services)

Rachel Dodd Blakely (First Year Experience)

Chelsea Bunch (University Registrar’s Office)

Skip Burford (Grounds)

Philip Byerley (Office of Accessibility Resources & Services)

Haley Childers (Office of Research and Engagement)

Roger Cooper (Parking Operations)

Whitney DeBerry (Student Health Services)

Amanda Everhart (Bryan Undergraduate Student Services)

Sean Farrell (Human Resources)

Tenika Foster (Student Health Services)

Joshua Green (UNCG Police)

Nicole Hall (Career & Professional Development)

Morgan Hayes (Information Technology Services)

Heather Hensley Anderson (Student Health Services)

Christopher Jasso (UNCG Police)

Lisa Jones (Student Health Services)

Mike Jumpe (Facilities Operations)

Brian Knight (UNCG Police)

Timberly Leake (Human Resources)

Courtney Luchey (Students First Office)

Zachary Lynch (UNCG Police)

Lindsay Martin (Career & Professional Development)

Robert McCance (Spartan Mail)

Maria Munoz (Human Resources)

Kevin Ross (Student Health Services)

Whitney Scott (Students First Office)

Neil Shepherd (Music)

Michael Jay Smith (Student Health Services)

Aljoša Stojanović (Campus Enterprises)

Debra Toler (Financial Aid)

T.M. Trantham (UNCG Police)

Katie Vance (Chancellor’s Office)

Wally Vinson (Office of Leadership & Civic Engagement)

Anairea Watson (UNCG Police)

Marge Webb (Human Resources)

Brian Wilson (Spartan Card Center)

Jamie Young (UNCG Police)

