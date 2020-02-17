Performance at First Presbyterian, and 'Concert Weeks'

Dr. Welborn Young, one of the conductors at the upcoming performance, at the First Presbyterian Church.

On February 25, the UNC Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and Choirs will play a joint concert at the beautiful First Presbyterian Church on Elm Street.

The iconic church, co-designed by the same architect who designed many UNCG buildings, has a rich history of music. The unique ambience created by its vaulted ceilings and stained glass windows is truly special, and welcoming to musicians and concert-goers.

The two ensembles will present an evening of music by Chang, Beethoven, and Vaughan Williams and the performance will feature Assistant Professor of Piano Annie Jeng.

Jeng, who joined the School of Music faculty of UNCG last year, is a celebrated pianist who has performed at such venues as the Kennedy Center and the Gijón International Piano Festival in Spain. She is also a seasoned and innovative collaborator who has brought music to audiences that may not typically have access, such as hospital patients and prison inmates.

The concert will be conducted by Director of Ensembles Kevin M. Geraldi and Director of Choral Activities Welborn Young, and among the performers are Director of Opera David Holley and School of Music faculty members Teri Bickham, and Clara O’Brien.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to all. See the UNCG Magazine post here for more free choral concerts at the church.

This performance is just one of many excellent concerts, many free, coming up as part of UNCG’s “Concert Weeks,” a period in the middle of the semester when a number of UNCG’s wonderful ensembles perform. See a selection of events below, and look at the CVPA website here for the full listing:

Faculty Composers Concert

Feb 25, Tew Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.

UNCG faculty composers and performers Michael Burns, Greg Carroll, Mark Engebretson, and Alejandro Rutty will play a series of their own compositions, joined by several special guests.

UCLS – Renée Fleming

Feb 26, UNCG Auditorium, 8 p.m.

The opera star, one of the most renowned singers of our time, will bring her voice to UNCG as part of the 2019-2020 University Concert and Lecture Series. See more details on this and other upcoming UCLS performances here.

Jazz Ensemble I – Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown, and Beige”

Feb 27, The Crown at the Carolina Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Join the UNCG Jazz Ensemble for a performance celebrating jazz legend Duke Ellington. The renowned ensemble will play Ellington’s extended jazz piece, which first premiered at Carnegie Hall, under Chad Eby’s direction.

Sinfonia

Feb 27, Tew Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.

The Sinfonia is an ensemble of major and non-major students, selected by audition. Conducted by Rebecca MacLeod, they will perform Mendelssohn and Holst, and a composition by ensemble member Ty Xiong.

Story by Avery Campbell, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications